SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

