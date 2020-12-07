SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $6.20 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 703,080 shares during the quarter. Apache accounts for 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Apache worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Apache by 99.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

NYSE:APA opened at $15.18 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.