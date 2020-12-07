SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $7.06 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1,442.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 142,772 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $59.80 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.