SIR Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,104 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $4,495,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 824,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 534,624 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,095,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 466,737 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,913,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.