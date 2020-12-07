SIR Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,416 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.29% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.32. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

