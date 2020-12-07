SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.68 Million in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 370,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of NOW as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NOW by 3,719.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NOW by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $673.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

