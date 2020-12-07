SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.25 Million in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.17% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 3,127,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 746,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 3.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

