SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.18 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Huntsman makes up approximately 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 2,717,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Huntsman by 324.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Huntsman by 267.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.47 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

