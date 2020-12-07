SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $8.97 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000. EOG Resources comprises about 2.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 650,521 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of EOG opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

