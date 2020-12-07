SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New $12.66 Million Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,225,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000. PBF Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 1.85% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.