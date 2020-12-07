SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Celanese makes up approximately 2.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 265,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $132.64 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

