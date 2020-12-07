SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE:OII opened at $7.61 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $755.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OII. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.