SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.