SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,779,534 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,232,000. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,263,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 323,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

