SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 396,154 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,154 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 2.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Targa Resources worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Targa Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 873,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

