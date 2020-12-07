SIR Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,644 shares during the quarter. Concho Resources makes up approximately 6.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Concho Resources worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

