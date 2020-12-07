SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,476 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

