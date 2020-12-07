SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 267,055 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 267,055 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources accounts for about 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of Comstock Resources worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK opened at $4.85 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

