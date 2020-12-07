SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 348,461 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348,461 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Tenaris worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth $5,885,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

