SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 716,029 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 716,029 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.51% of PDC Energy worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 188.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PDC Energy by 110.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.