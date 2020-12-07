SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 803,400 Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 803,400 shares during the period. Parsley Energy comprises about 5.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Parsley Energy worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 427,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Parsley Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,054,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Parsley Energy by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in Parsley Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,162,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 825,906 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 895,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

PE stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

