SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

