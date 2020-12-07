Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Boosted by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises 2.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

