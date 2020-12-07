Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Sold by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up about 2.7% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Skyline Champion worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Skyline Champion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.04. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,434. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

