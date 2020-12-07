SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.58. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,124. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $688.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

