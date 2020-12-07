SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.95

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.95 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 1518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2,396.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,571,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,125 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 996,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,588,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

