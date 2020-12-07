SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $172.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

