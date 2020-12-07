Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,725 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Splunk worth $63,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.35. 39,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,396. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.75. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

