SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,309 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.81% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $37,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,623,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after buying an additional 446,019 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after buying an additional 256,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

