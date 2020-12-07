SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,942 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $44,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

