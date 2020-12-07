Stellar (XLM) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.72 billion and approximately $311.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00154116 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00320536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00948805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00454291 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,612 coins and its circulating supply is 21,718,544,917 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

