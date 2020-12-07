Stratis Price Hits $0.66 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $66.25 million and $2.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,063,742 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

