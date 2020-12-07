Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Raised by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,043. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

