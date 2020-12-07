Summit Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,490 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $44.31 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,994 shares of company stock worth $15,230,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

