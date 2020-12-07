Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Lam Research by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lam Research by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.44.

LRCX stock opened at $503.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.05. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $501.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.