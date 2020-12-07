Summit Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $2,062,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of KLA by 134.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $265.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $264.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

