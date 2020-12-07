Summit Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

