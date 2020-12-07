Summit Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,339 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.