Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 25,337 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Medifast makes up 2.4% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Medifast by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $204.81 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $208.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

