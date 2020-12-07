Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.50 ($130.00).

SY1 opened at €103.25 ($121.47) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is €108.43 and its 200 day moving average is €108.39.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

