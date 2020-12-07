Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.29

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.29 and last traded at $105.25, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The stock has a market cap of $548.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

