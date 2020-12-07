TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up about 4.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of TechnipFMC worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.96 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.