Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.