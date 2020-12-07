Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $621.56

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $621.56 and last traded at $619.70, with a volume of 292993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

