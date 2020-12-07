The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €181.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €145.42 ($171.08) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.