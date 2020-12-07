The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332,922 shares during the period. The Middleby makes up approximately 1.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.92% of The Middleby worth $145,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

