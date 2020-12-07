The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.27% of The Travelers Companies worth $74,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

TRV stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.49. 6,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.