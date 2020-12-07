The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,950 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Barclays upped their price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

