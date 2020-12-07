The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,950 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Barclays upped their price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).
LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06.
The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile
The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
