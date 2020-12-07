The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,799.09 ($62.70).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,326 ($56.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,615.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,544.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.