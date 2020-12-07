The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of The Walt Disney worth $258,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

